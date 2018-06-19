Gardaí warn workmen to secure tools to keep them safe in new nationwide campaign

The gardaí and the Construction Industry Federation are advising workmen to "Secure It Keep It" in relation to their tools.

It has emerged that around €7.8 million worth of items were stolen from construction sites last year, including €6.3 million worth of tools. Thefts from vehicles make up 43% of construction site crime.

The Secure It Keep It awareness campaign was launched in Kinsale today.

Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan said: "I would appeal for everyone to mark their tools and equipment in some way. Recently, Gardaí seized power tools from a car boot sale in the West Cork Division that had been stolen in Dublin. Thankfully the tools had the owners name engraved on them and they have since been returned. An Garda Síochána is very active in monitoring online marketplaces as well as car boot sales etc. for the sale of stolen goods.”

READ ALSO: Thousands of thefts and burglaries reported in Kildare last year

Here are a few simple tips to help keep your site more secure:

• Set up CCTV if you are going to be on site for a prolonged period

• Good security lighting

• Fences or hoardings are effective and should be used whenever possible

• Keep the number of gates to site entrance to a minimum

• Localised temporary security alarms should be used.

• Control access to the site. Visitors must sign in and vehicle registration

numbers given

• Cash should not be kept on site when possible

• Machinery should be left in a well-lit part of the site with the keys removed.

• Security locks and ground fixings are great for extra security

• Keep a record of engine numbers chassis number, vehicle ID numbers etc.

• Store your tools in a secure area.

• Mark all of your tools with a unique identification number, photograph them and

keep a record of it.

• Report all thefts and suspicious activity on sites to An Garda Síochána.

Speaking at today’s media briefing in Kinsale, Crime Prevention Officer for the West Cork Division, Sgt Ian O’Callaghan said, "We have a few simple things that can increase the security onsite and prevent these crimes from happening. It is imperative that all property is securely stored, ideally in a location alarmed and covered by CCTV. Security Signage is very important at access points and containers with valuable equipment should have steel based closed shackle padlocks.

"The most important thing for anyone who owns machinery, tools, materials and equipment is to keep them secure. If possible, put some type of identity mark on them by way of Stamping, Etching, Stencilling, Sand Blasting, Marking, Painting. Then take a photo and email it back to yourself so you have it forever. Every year, An Garda Síochána recover hundreds of thousands worth of machinery and tools, a lot of which goes unclaimed,” added Sgt O’Callaghan.