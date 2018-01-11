KILDARE JOBS ALERT: Crossing's Motor Centre, Naas is hiring

Crossing's Motor Centre in Naas is looking to hire a Senior Car Sales Executive and a Trainee Sales Executive.

Kildare's only authorised Toyota sales and service dealership is looking for a ‘‘full forward’’ senior sales person to join its team.

"We need you to have the ability to create opportunities and score goals! This is a great opportunity to get onto a winning team and winning brand. You must have the love for team sport and the ability to keep your supporters happy," it said.

Applicants must be able to work on their own initiative, be driven and ambitious in meeting targets, have strong communication skills, full clean Irish driver’s licence, and a proven sales record.

The dealership has also announced an exciting opportunity for a Trainee Sales Executive.

"This is a great opportunity for a person with a hunger and drive to succeed. The ideal candidate would have experience in a retail sales environment, be driven, self motivated, a good learner and hungry to earn maximum commission through a number of incentives. If you've got what it takes then make the right career move today," said the Crossings.

The successful applicant for the trainee position does not need to have motor experience, but must have a desire and understanding of the motor trade. This position may suit a graduate looking to pursue a career in motor sales.

Click here to apply, or to gather more information on the two positions.