The best Twitter reaction to Kildare's thrilling win over Mayo in Newbridge

Kildare booted Mayo out of this year's All Ireland championship with a thrilling win at Fortress St Conleth's Park this evening.

The Lilywhites have had the backing of their supporters and fans on social media all week as the #NewbridgeOrNowhere campaign gained ground - and the Twitterati didn't disappoint tonight.

Here's a roundup of some of the best:

Great result for the people of Kildare after the board, players and management showed courage all week. — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) June 30, 2018

Imagine trying to take this away from GAA, Saturday summer nights in the provinces, home advantage. What a game, people are crying, Kildare delivered tonight. Mayo, one of the most admirable teams ever, went out on their sword. Kildare had energy off the bench a d composure 21-19 pic.twitter.com/T4sdgMdhmm June 30, 2018

One of the games of the year.

Take a bow Kildare.

Cian O'Neill the new King of Kildare — Tommy Callaghan (@TommyCallaghan1) June 30, 2018

It’s a kip but it’s our fucking kip!!! #NewbridgeOrNowhere — Kildaregaa365 (@kildaregaa365) June 30, 2018

Cian O’Neill to get the extra seat in Kildare South constituency. https://t.co/jwfnIvc6OF — Shane Beatty (@ShaneBeattyKFM) June 30, 2018

A Kildare win and a selfie with @MartyM_RTE What more could ye want on a sunny Saturday! A Clare win tomorrow and we're gold! #NewbridgeOrNowhere #CillDaraAbu #HontheLillies pic.twitter.com/7K16QfCN79 — MaisieMae (@Mavisdavis74) June 30, 2018

A win for the people today #NewbridgeOrNowhere — Michael Power (@MuckelPower) June 30, 2018

As children (& adults) lined up to have their photos taken with @KildareGAA players on the pitch in St. Conleths after the final whistle, it just proved that there is no where else this match should have been played. #CillDaraAbu #GAAQualifiers @TheSundayGame #NewbridgeOrNowhere pic.twitter.com/AyOmthvXaD June 30, 2018

Fully justified in taking the stand. Job done. #NewbridgeOrNowhere pic.twitter.com/lHDiCMGCx9 — Halo Café Celbridge (@HaloCafe) June 30, 2018

Left my mother's anniversary mass to find that Kildare won in Newbridge. She'd be happy. G'wan the Lillies! #NewbridgeOrNowhere — Bernie Linnane (@Berlinnaeus) June 30, 2018