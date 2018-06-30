The best Twitter reaction to Kildare's thrilling win over Mayo in Newbridge
Kildare on fire with two-point victory after dramatic week of #newbridgeornowhere standoff
The 'Newbridge or Nowhere' mural being painted outside St Conleth's Park in Newbridge this afternoon. Picture: Tony Keane
Kildare booted Mayo out of this year's All Ireland championship with a thrilling win at Fortress St Conleth's Park this evening.
The Lilywhites have had the backing of their supporters and fans on social media all week as the #NewbridgeOrNowhere campaign gained ground - and the Twitterati didn't disappoint tonight.
Here's a roundup of some of the best:
Great result for the people of Kildare after the board, players and management showed courage all week.— Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) June 30, 2018
Imagine trying to take this away from GAA, Saturday summer nights in the provinces, home advantage. What a game, people are crying, Kildare delivered tonight. Mayo, one of the most admirable teams ever, went out on their sword. Kildare had energy off the bench a d composure 21-19 pic.twitter.com/T4sdgMdhmm— Daragh Ó Conchúir (@RebelDevil71) June 30, 2018
One of the games of the year.— Tommy Callaghan (@TommyCallaghan1) June 30, 2018
Take a bow Kildare.
Cian O'Neill the new King of Kildare
It’s a kip but it’s our fucking kip!!! #NewbridgeOrNowhere— Kildaregaa365 (@kildaregaa365) June 30, 2018
Cian O’Neill to get the extra seat in Kildare South constituency. https://t.co/jwfnIvc6OF— Shane Beatty (@ShaneBeattyKFM) June 30, 2018
A Kildare win and a selfie with @MartyM_RTE What more could ye want on a sunny Saturday! A Clare win tomorrow and we're gold! #NewbridgeOrNowhere #CillDaraAbu #HontheLillies pic.twitter.com/7K16QfCN79— MaisieMae (@Mavisdavis74) June 30, 2018
A win for the people today #NewbridgeOrNowhere— Michael Power (@MuckelPower) June 30, 2018
What do you think of that #CROKEPARK #Kildare Amazing lads..... Amazing ⚪️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/X8RWA2zK46— Laura Hyland (@hylandlaura) June 30, 2018
As children (& adults) lined up to have their photos taken with @KildareGAA players on the pitch in St. Conleths after the final whistle, it just proved that there is no where else this match should have been played. #CillDaraAbu #GAAQualifiers @TheSundayGame #NewbridgeOrNowhere pic.twitter.com/AyOmthvXaD— Martin Heydon (@martinheydonfg) June 30, 2018
Fully justified in taking the stand. Job done. #NewbridgeOrNowhere pic.twitter.com/lHDiCMGCx9— Halo Café Celbridge (@HaloCafe) June 30, 2018
Left my mother's anniversary mass to find that Kildare won in Newbridge. She'd be happy. G'wan the Lillies! #NewbridgeOrNowhere— Bernie Linnane (@Berlinnaeus) June 30, 2018
The game is over almost an hour and they still haven’t wiped the scoreboard. It’s almost as if they still can’t quite believe it pic.twitter.com/9SXEHieakp— Brendan O'Brien (@byBrendanOBrien) June 30, 2018
PICTURES: Kildare GAA fans back Cian O'Neill's men v Mayo in Newbridge this afternoon #NewbridgeOrNowhere
