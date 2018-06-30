The best Twitter reaction to Kildare's thrilling win over Mayo in Newbridge

Kildare on fire with two-point victory after dramatic week of #newbridgeornowhere standoff

The 'Newbridge or Nowhere' mural being painted outside St Conleth's Park in Newbridge this afternoon. Picture: Tony Keane

Kildare booted Mayo out of this year's All Ireland championship with a thrilling win at Fortress St Conleth's Park this evening.

The Lilywhites have had the backing of their supporters and fans on social media all week as the #NewbridgeOrNowhere campaign gained ground - and the Twitterati didn't disappoint tonight.

Here's a roundup of some of the best: