WATCH: Highlights of Kildare's stunning win over Mayo at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge

Kildare sent Mayo home from fortress St Conleth's Park this evening after a thrilling, dramatic two point win over the west of Ireland men in Round Three of the football qualifiers.

This evening's win was the fairytale ending to a rollercoaster week for the Lilywhites. Their #NewbridgeOrNowhere standoff with Croke Park over their refusal to play the qualifier at Headquarters when they were entitled to a home advantage drew support from the entire country.

The game ended in a nailbiting eight minutes of injury time with a wall of Kildare defenders deflecting over a Mayo free to maintain the Lilywhites' slim lead.

Kildare's Round 4 opponents will be drawn on Monday morning.

WATCH: Official GAA's highlights of the match below