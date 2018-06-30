WATCH: Highlights of Kildare's stunning win over Mayo at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge
Two point victory in front of a passionate home crowd in Newbridge earlier this evening
Kildare scored a 21 to 19 point win over Mayo at St Conleth's Park this evening
Kildare sent Mayo home from fortress St Conleth's Park this evening after a thrilling, dramatic two point win over the west of Ireland men in Round Three of the football qualifiers.
This evening's win was the fairytale ending to a rollercoaster week for the Lilywhites. Their #NewbridgeOrNowhere standoff with Croke Park over their refusal to play the qualifier at Headquarters when they were entitled to a home advantage drew support from the entire country.
PICTURES: Kildare GAA fans back Cian O'Neill's men v Mayo in Newbridge this afternoon
The game ended in a nailbiting eight minutes of injury time with a wall of Kildare defenders deflecting over a Mayo free to maintain the Lilywhites' slim lead.
Kildare's Round 4 opponents will be drawn on Monday morning.
WATCH: Official GAA's highlights of the match below
Check out the best of the action from a thrilling @KildareGAA win over @MayoGAA here pic.twitter.com/CL4JHXOe4j— The GAA (@officialgaa) June 30, 2018
