Two blood donation clinics announced for Kildare today, appointments required

Two blood donation clinics are taking place in County Kildare today, it has been confirmed.
KFM Radio Station reported that today is the final day of a 3 day blood donation drive in Maynooth, while another one begins in Narraghmore.
A two day donation clinic begins in Narraghmore, later.
The Maynooth drive is being hosted by the Irish Blood Transfusion Service in the Glenroyal Hotel.
Donations are being accepted today between 3.45pm and 8pm.
Those that wish to donate blood must make an appointment before attending the clinic.
They can do so on by calling 1850 731 137.
Appointments for the later Narraghmore blood drive, which will take palce on the grounds of St. Laurence's GAA, can be obtained on 1800 222 111.
