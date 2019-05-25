As It Stands in Kildare Local Election: Greens top poll in Naas, good day for Labour in Athy, FF tops in Kildare

It's a good day for the Green Party in County Kildare. Their first-time candidate Vincent P Martin has topped the poll in the Naas Local Area. Tallies show that he's on 12% of the vote, ahead of Fintan Brett (FG) on 10.7% and Ballymore Eustace first-time candidate Evie Sammon (FG) on 9.4%.

Brian Larkin (FF) is on 8.1%; Seamie Moore (Ind) is on 8%; Carmel Kelly (FF) is on 77% and Bill Clear (Soc Dem) is on 7.7%. Sitting councillors Anne Breen (Lab), Darren Scully (FG) and Sorcha O'Neill (Ind) are all outside of the top seven in this seven seater.

In the Celbridge LEA, Michael Coleman (FF) is topping the tally at 22.1%, with Íde Cussen next at 12.6%, Vanessa Liston (Greens) at 12.3% and Brendan Young (Ind) at 10.5%. This is a four-seater.

In the Athy LEA (five seats), Labour's Mark Wall topped the poll with 27% of the vote. FG's Ivan Keatley is next on 15.8% with Labour's Aoife Breslin on 15.7%. Fianna Fáil's Brian Dooley is in fourth on 10.5% and Emmet Kane, a newcomer for the party, fifth on 6.2%. Sitting Sinn Féin councillor Tommy Redmond is down the pecking order in seventh with just 5.8%.

The Fianna Fáil vote held up in the Kildare LEA (five seats). Sitting councillor Suzanne Doyle has topped the poll with almost a quarter of the vote, followed by the party's newcomer Anne Connolly at 16.4%. In third is Monasterevin man Kevin Duffy for Fine Gael on 14.7%, followed by his party colleague Mark Stafford on 13.3%. Fighting it out for fifth and sixth are Sinn Féin's Patricia Ryan and Independent Declan Crowe, according to the tallies.

Newbridge, Clane and Maynooth boxes are currently being opened. The count is running behind the published schedule but some counts have now commenced. However it is likely to stretch into next week.

FOLLOW THE LEINSTER LEADER LIVE ELECTION 2019 BLOG HERE