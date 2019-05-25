As It Stands in Kildare Local Elections: Weld tops Clane vote while Ó Cearúil leads in Maynooth
Tally results from Clane and Maynooth in Kildare Local Election 2019
Kildare Local Elections 2019
In the Clane Electoral Area tallies, sitting councillor Brendan Weld topped the poll for Fine Gael with 14.8% of the tally, followed closely by returning Fianna Fáil councillor Daragh Fitzpatrick with 14.1%. Sitting Independent Padraig McEvoy is in third with 13.4% of the tally, followed by new Social Democrat candidate Aidan Farrelly with 12.8% of the vote. Fine Gael newcomer Brendan Wyse is lying in fifth with 10.5% of the #1s in this five-seater.
The last boxes to be tallied, in Maynooth Local Electoral Area, show sitting Fianna Fáil councillor Naoise Ó Cearúil leading the poll with 16.5% of first preferences tallied, followed by his party colleague Paul Ward on 16% Fine Gael's Tim Durkan is in joint third with 13.3% of the vote. Two newcomers round out the top five of the tallies - Angela Feeney of Labour, also with 13.3%, and Rionan 'Oni' Mulligan of Fine Gael with 11.7%. Maynooth is a five-seater. The Green Party's Peter Hamilton is on 11.5%
Two shocks in Maynooth are the poor showing of Independent Teresa Murray, lying in seventh on 10.2% and Sinn Féin's Réada Cronin on 6.2% in eighth - both are sitting councillors.