Kildare Deaths, Thursday December 2

James Conway, Naas

The death has occurred of James Conway, Naas,(Dun Na Riogh Naas and formerly of Lannreagh, Sallins Road, Naas). James passed away peacefully on December 1, with his wife by his side and in the loving care of the staff at TLC Centre Maynooth, James beloved husband of Mary; Sadly missed by his loving wife, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Friday from 4pm to 7pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Saturday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webca

Timothy (Timmy) Coyle, Sarto Road, Naas

The death has occurred of Timothy (Timmy) Coyle, Sarto Road, Naas. He passed away in the tender care of the staff of Naas Hospital following a long illness. Predeceased by his mother Maura and brother David. Sadly missed by his loving partner Ann, father Sean, sisters and brothers Mary, John, Theresa, Frances, Angela and Mark, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 7pm to 9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. The Mass will be streamed on www.naasparish.ie. A Cremation Service will take place in Newland's Cross Crematorium at 12 midday and will be streamed on https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html.

Rita Delaney (née Murphy), 93 Clonmullion, Athy

The death has occurred of Rita Delaney (née Murphy), 93 Clonmullion, Athy. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Elisha, son-in-law Jon, grandchildren Zoe and Joshua, partner Joe, sister Ann, brothers Peadar, Eoin and Eamonn, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law and all of the Delaney family, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday (December 2nd). (Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing).

Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Removal afterwards to St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Bernard (Barney Jnr.) Gannon, St. Patrick's Park, Celbridge

The death has occurred of Bernard (Barney Jnr.) Gannon, St. Patrick's Park, Celbridge. He passed away on November 28, suddenly at home. Beloved son of the late Mary, deeply regretted by his loving father Bernard (Barney Snr,), son John Paul, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law, granddaughters, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday at 10.15am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for 11am Funeral Mass, (travelling via his residence in St. Patrick's Park, Celbridge) followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing.

People are welcome to view Bernard's Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

Imelda (Josie) KIRWAN (née Barnby), Standhouse Road, Newbridge, Kildare / The Curragh, Kildare

The death has occurred of Imelda (Josie) KIRWAN (née Barnby), Standhouse Road, Newbridge, Kildare / The Curragh, Kildare. Predeceased by her husband Kevin; sadly missed by her loving family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy Funeral Home on Thursday from 12pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Bridgid’s Church, The Curragh for 11am Mass. Josie's funeral mass will be live-streamed on St. Bridgid's church facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TheCurraghChurch/. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin which will be live-streamed at 1.30pm on https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/.



John Lawler, 1206 Abbeylands, Castledermot, Kildare / Carlow

The death has occurred of John Lawler, 1206 Abbeylands, Castledermot, Kildare / Carlow. John Lawler snr, formerly of Knocknagee, passed away on December 1, in the tender loving care of Hillview Nursing Home, after a long illness borne with great courage and dignity, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen, daughters Geraldine and Annette. Beloved father of John, Thomas, Phil, Margaret and Majella. Sadly missed by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Joe and Dan, sister Ann, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Lacey's Funeral Home, John Street, Carlow (R93 H684) from 4pm on Thursday, 2nd December, until 8pm. Removal on Friday at 1.15pm to the Church of the Assumption, Castledermot, via the Mill Road and his home, arriving for 2pm Requiem Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in Coltstown Cemetery.

Walking from John's home at Abbeylands.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish web cam at www.churchservices.tv/castledermot.

Margaret Mentos (née Crowe), The Drive, Cnoc na Greine, Kilcullen, Kildare / Dublin

The death has occurred of Margaret Mentos (née Crowe),The Drive, Cnoc na Greine, Kilcullen, Kildare / Dublin. Formerly of The Liberties, Dublin, Margaret passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the tender care of the staff of Naas Hospital. Beloved mother of Denise and Giselle, grandmother of the late Anthony Jordan. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, brother John, sister-in-law Mary Crowe, brother-in-law Timothy Cooney, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, members of the Browne, Fennell and Mellon families, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Thursday from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 9.30am in The Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen followed by Burial in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Kilcullen,

The mass will be streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart-and-st-brigid-kilcullen

Ellen Yaciuk-O'Flaherty, Thornbrook, Naas, Kildare / Gweedore, Donegal

The death has occurred of Ellen Yaciuk-O'Flaherty of Thornbrook, Naas, Kildare / Gweedore, Donegal. Formerly of Gweedore, Co. Donegal. Predeceased by her daughter June. Sadly missed by her daughter Sue, son Mark, son-in-law Eamon, grandchildren Peter and Jim, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Wednesday evening from 7.30pm to 9pm with family in attendance. A private family cremation will take place for Ellen.