Kildare Deaths, Friday November 26

Mary Culbert, (née O’Reilly), Highfield Estate, Newbridge

The death has occurred of Mary Culbert (née O’Reilly), Highfield Estate, Newbridge. Mary passed away peacefully on November 25 at her home with her loving family by her side. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, children Linda, Martina, Alan and Leona, grandchildren Chloe, T.J., Maisie, Anna, Gabriella and Sarah, sisters Ethna and Ann, brothers Sean and Brendan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 4 pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 9.30 to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany, Newbridge for 10am Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols, thank you.

Peter Conlan, Newbridge/Athy

The death has occurred of Peter Conlan, Rickardstown, Newbridge, Kildare / Athy, Kildare. Peter passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 22. Predeceased by his brother Seamus, sadly missed by his loving sister May and brother George, sister-in-law Moira, nephews and nieces, extended family relatives and friends.

May Peter Rest in Peace. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home, Newbridge from 4pm on Friday with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish church, Newbridge for 11am Mass. Peter's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols, thank you.

Con Doherty, Athgarvan

The death has occurred of Con Doherty of Athgarvan. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, son Eamonn, daughter Sandra and their mother Anne, granddaughter Lucy, grandson Ali, sister Mary, his stepdaughter Hanna and stepson Karl, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A private family funeral has taken place in accordance with Con's wishes.

Francis (Frank) O'Sullivan, Rochford Place, Kilcock

The death has occurred of Francis (Frank) O'Sullivan, Rochford Place, Kilcock. Frank passed away on November 24 in his 91st year. Husband of the late Pauline and predeceased by his brothers Bob and Jim, sister Eileen. Very deeply regretted by his daughters Aileen and Paula, sons Brian and Connor, grandchildren, brother Mick and sister Monica daughter-in-law, son in law sister-in-law, brothers-in-law nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Frank will be reposing in Ryan’s Funeral Home, Kilcock, this Friday afternoon from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass this Saturday at 1.30pm in St Coca’s Church, Kilcock, and burial immediately afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery, Kilcock. Due to government advice, please adhere to Covid-19 restrictions regarding face masks, handshaking and social distancing, while attending the funeral. You may view Frank’s Mass at https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research Ireland.

Pte. Siobhan Oduwole Burke,Kilmurray, Donadea

The death has occurred of Pte. Siobhan Oduwole Burke of Kilmurray, Donadea and Royal Artillery British Army. She passed away suddenly at home on November 24. Deeply regretted by her loving mum Samantha, dad John, brothers Simon and Alex, sisters Rosemary and Nikki, granddad Jack, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, niece, nephew, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Sunday from 4-8pm. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown.

Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Monday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh

Jérôme Vittet, Kilcullen

The death has occurred of Jérôme Vittet of Lugatanna Park, Ballyshannon, Kilcullen. Jérôme died on Tuesday 23 November. Sadly missed by his loving wife Nell, his children Philéman, Marin, Gilda and Ambroise, mother Michelle, sister Marie, mother in law Martine, father in law Gilbert, brother in law Simon and sister in law Aurélia.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm to 7pm on Sunday 28th. Removal from there on Monday morning 29 to St Brigid's Church, Suncroft (R56 YY43), arriving for 11am requiem Mass followed by burial in Holycross Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on, you Tube Suncroft parish church and on radio 108fm.

Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing at all times.

Frank Wall, Woodlands, Naas, Kildare / Castledermot

The death has occurred of Frank Wall, Woodlands, Naas, Kildare / Castledermot. Frank passed away peacefully on November 23, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at home.

Frank, beloved husband of Susan and dear father (step) of Ciara and Eoin; Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, brothers John and Eugene, sister Pauline, son-in-law Matthew, Eoin’s partner Tríona, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Ruairí and Aodhla, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Saturday from 3pm to 5pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Monday to the Church of the Assumption, Castledermot arriving for 11am Mass. A Private Cremation will take place afterwards at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The County Carlow Hospice. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/castledermot