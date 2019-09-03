Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Christina Foley Jackman (née O'Neill) – Maynooth, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin / Old Leighlin, Carlow

August 30 2019 (suddenly). Beloved wife of the late Seán Foley and Jim Jakeman and cherished mother of Helen, Linda, Mags, Robert and stepson Nick. Chris will be sadly missed by her loving family, sister Kathleen, brother Noel, her nine grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Trevor and Edward, intended daughter-in-law Karen, Nick’s partner Sue, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, her lifelong friend Peggy, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home from Tuesday evening (September 3) from 6 o’c and Wednesday (September 4) with family in attendance between 7 o’c and 9 o’c. Removal on Thursday morning (September 5th) to St. Patrick’s Church, Esker, Lucan arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

Sean Heffernan – St. Brigid's Tce., Sallins

August 31 2019, peacefully at The Mater Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son John, daughter Karen, grandson Cian, brothers Tommy & James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Tuesday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of the Guardian Angels, Sallins for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Bodenstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Kidney Foundation.

Ronan Patrick Hever – Parklands, Maynooth / Boyle, Roscommon

August 31 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, following a tragic accident, deeply regretted by his loving wife Michelle (nee Kennedy), adored children Sinéad, James & Clodagh, mother Rita, brother Adrian, sister Dara, brother-in-law Shane, sisters-in-law Cathy, Eleanor & Gayl, nephews Paddy & Sean, niece Róisín, aunt Phyl, cousins and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Tuesday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday from his residence at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth. Family flowers only please.

Mary Malone – 92 Riverside Close, Carlow Town, Carlow / Maganey

August 31 2019. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Hazel and Chelsey, her 3 granddaughters Brooklyn, Alexis and Kenza, her father, her neighbours, extended family and friends. Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, Carlow from 4pm on Tuesday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass on at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin for Service at 1.30pm.

Marie Menton (née Loughran) – Carbury / Crumlin, Dublin

September 1 2019 (née Loughran), (Carbury and formerly of Crumlin) peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family; loving wife of John and much loved mother of John, Louise, Paul, Martina, Gavin, Damien and James. Marie will be very sadly missed by her loving husband, children, their partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and her large circle of friends. Reposing at her home (eircode W91D8P8) on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm. Marie will also repose in the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am in St. Agnes’s Church, Crumlin Village and afterwards for burial in Palmerstown Cemetery.

Jarlath Semple – Kilbelin Drive, Newbridge

August 30 2019, Retired member of An Garda Síochána. Peacefully, at Naas General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Father of the late Hugh. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Andrea and Edel, grandchildren Connor, Emma, James and Kelly, sons-in-law John and Dave, daughter-in-law Cecilia, sister Valerie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Eyre Street, Newbridge, on Tuesday between 4pm and 8 O'clock. Removal on Wednesday at 1.30pm, arriving at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin, for Humanist Service at 3 O'clock. Family flowers, only. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in the crematorium.