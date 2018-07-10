Kildare student Shane Duggan (16), who died in cycling accident, to be laid to rest tomorrow

Funeral details have been announced for the late Shane Duggan from Straffan, who tragically passed away at the weekend.

Shane (16) was out cycling with his twin brother Conor at Oughterard, Straffan, at 4.50pm on Tuesday, July 3 when he was involved in a collision with a car.

He died on Saturday, July 7 following a short battle at Beaumont hospital in Dublin.

Shane was a third year student in St Vincent's Castleknock College in Dublin.

A former MU Barnhall Minis player, Shane was a member of this years Castleknock College Junior Cup Team.

In their tribute, MU Barnhall described Shane as a “very promising rugby player”.

Shane and his twin brother Conor also played GAA with Na Fianna Og for several years.

Shane will be dearly missed by his loving parents Derek and Mary, brother Conor, grandparents Frances Duggan and John and Mary Buggle, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

The funeral details are as follows. Shane will repose at his home from 4pm on Tuesday, July 10, with prayers at 8pm.

The funeral will arrive at St Anne's Church, Ardclough, for 12pm funeral mass on Wednesday, July 11, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge.

Family flowers only have been requested, with, donations, if desired, to the Beaumount Hospital Foundation.

The driver of the car involved in the collision, a woman in her 40s, was not injured. A Garda investigation into the accident is ongoing.

