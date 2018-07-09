Tributes paid to Shane Duggan (16) killed in Kildare cycling accident

Tributes have been paid to a teenager who died following a cycling accident in Straffan last week.

Shane Duggan (16) was pronounced dead at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin on Saturday, July 7.

Shane was cycling at Oughterard, Straffan, at 4.50pm on Tuesday, July 3 when he was involved in a collision with a car.

Shane was a third year student in St Vincent's Castleknock College in Dublin.

The school paid tribute to him on their website on Saturday, July 7 saying;

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the tragic and untimely death of our brother Shane Duggan, 3rd Year. Shane was involved in a roadside accident near his home in Ardclough on Tuesday 3 July. His twin brother Connor was with him at the time and was not injured.

“Shane put up a brave fight but died today at Beaumount Hospital surrounded by his loving family. May he rest in peace. Fr John will open the College Chapel tomorrow Sunday 08 July from 12:30-2:30pm for students and parents to gather.”

The driver of the car involved in the collision, a woman in her 40s, was not injured.

A Garda investigation into the collision is underway.