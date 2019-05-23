Kildare business on stage in Kentucky

Family run Ag-tech company TERRA NutriTECH is one of just ten companies from around the world to be selected for the prestigious Pearse Lyons Accelerator Programme.

The company pitched to more than 3,000 attendees from over 70 countries on Monday, May 20, 2019 in Kentucky, including some of the premier global leaders in the agriculture sector.

The company who specialise in precision automated nutrition for livestock through water systems hit the main stage at the ONE: The Alltech Ideas Conference.TERRA NutriTECH have undergone an intensive "business boot camp" in preparation for the ONE: The Alltech Ideas Conference.

This involved product development discussions, market insights, financial guidance, business development strategies and presentation skills from recognised industry professionals.

Now in its third year, a record breaking 251 start-ups from 53 countries applied to be part of The Pearse Lyons Accelerator. The programme is the brainchild of the late Dr. Pearse Lyons, founder of animal nutrition company, Alltech. In the early 1980s, he developed the company in his garage beginning with just $10,000. “Through the Pearse Lyons Accelerator we carry on my father’s legacy, his entrepreneurial spirit and his desire to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs who are transforming the face of agriculture.” said Mark Lyons, president and CEO of Alltech.

Padraig Hennessey, CEO of TERRA NutriTECH said, “We have immensely enjoyed the priceless learning experience which the workshops and events throughout the past months have provided us and our company. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase our business on the main stage at the ONE: The Alltech Ideas Conference.”

Based in rural Moone,TERRA NutriTECH, recently announced news of a €2 million investment towards Research and Development and global expansion plans. The innovative technologies were developed by brothers, Tom and Padraig Hennessy who founded the company in 2012. Farmers are the beneficiaries of their product design with important elements being the accurate delivery of supplements, elimination of waste and labour reduction which leads to improved herd health and higher farm profitability.

