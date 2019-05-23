How the weather looks in County Kildare

Today will be mostly cloudy, says Met Eireann. This morning, outbreaks of rain or drizzle will affect the western half of the country and parts of South Ulster. Amounts will be small. This afternoon and evening will become mainly dry as rain or drizzle mostly die out. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with light breezes.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with some patchy mist and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.