Kildare County Council unsure of who should take responsibility over dog litter box

The reply was made to a query put forward by Fine Gael councillor Brendan Weld at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting, which was held on Friday, June 3. File Pic
Kildare County Council (KCC) has said that it is unsure of who should take responsibility over a dog litter box in Prosperous.
The reply was made to a query put forward by Fine Gael councillor Brendan Weld at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting, which was held on Friday, June 3.
Cllr Weld told KCC: "Surely the box can be emptied on a regular basis?"
In response, a representative for KCC told Cllr Weld that its Parks Section did not install the dog waste box and does not know who installed it.
They added that the while this section does not have the capacity to empty it, it can arrange for its removal if the box in its current location is an issue.
The reply was made to a query put forward by Fine Gael councillor Brendan Weld at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting, which was held on Friday, June 3. File Pic
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.