03 Jun 2022

This weekend's Kildare football league fixtures

Ballycane's Callum O'Reilly gets to the ball ahead off Clane's Killan Patchell. Photo by Michael Anderson

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

03 Jun 2022 4:10 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Friday

KDFL Senior Division
Coill Dubh AFC v Clane United FC, Cusack Pk, 7.45pm
Athy Town AFC (idle)

Noel recruitment Premier Division
Sallins Celtic FC v Straffan AFC, Millbank, 7.30pm

Hill Mechanical & Electrical Division 2
Old Fort Celtic FC v Athy Town AFC, Ballyroan, 7.30pm

Saturday

KDFL Senior Division
Kildare Town AFC v Kilcullen AFC, Rathbride rd, 7pm

Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1

Moone Celtic FC v St. Anthonys Youths, Fortfield, 7pm
Coill Dubh AFC (Idle)

Hill Mechanical & Electrical Division 2

St. Anthonys Youths v Arlington FC, Kilcullen AW, 7pm

Clonmullion AFC (Idle)

Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 1 (All kick off 5pm)

Maynooth Town A v Leixlip United FC, Rathcoffey rd,

Rathangan AFC v Newbridge Town FC, Canal rd,

Celbridge Town AFC/Kilcock Celtic FC/Clane United FC (Idle)

Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 2 (All kick off 5pm)

Straffan AFC v Enfield Celtic FC, Lodge Park

Arlington FC v Monasterevin AFC, Castle Park

Kilcock Celtic FC B/Maynooth Town B (Idle)

Sunday

KDFL Senior Division

SPWFC v Kilcock Celtic FC, Clongorey, 11am

Ballycane Celtic FC v Clonmullion AFC, Ballycane, 2.00pm

Rathangan FC v Suncroft AFC, Canal rd, 11am

Noel Recruitment Premier Division

Clane United FC v Suncroft AFC, Doctors rd, 11am

Newbridge Hotspurs v Monastervin AFC, Sniggs Brogan Pk, 11am

Allenwood Celtic FC v Caragh Celtic FC, Killina rd, 11am

Arlington FC (Idle)

Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1

Castle Villa AFC v Newbridge United FC, Mullarney Pk, 2pm

Newbridge Hotspurs FC v Old Fort Celtic FC, Snigs Brogan Pk, 2pm

Arlington FC/Naas AFC (Idle)

Hill Mechanical & Electrical Division 2

Moone Celtic FC v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Fortfield Pk, 11am

Kildare Town AFC v Caragh Celtic FC, Rathbride rd, 11am

Monday

So Fresh Entertainment Womens Division

Enfield Celtic FC v Sallins Celtic FC, Enfield, 7pm

Rathangan AFC v Edenderry Town AFC, Canal rd, 7pm

Clane United FC v Allenwood Celtic FC, 7.30pm

Kilcullen AFC v Monasterevin AFC, Avondale, 7pm

Local News

