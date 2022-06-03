This weekend's Kildare football league fixtures

Ballycane's Callum O'Reilly gets to the ball ahead off Clane's Killan Patchell. Photo by Michael Anderson
Friday
KDFL Senior Division
Coill Dubh AFC v Clane United FC, Cusack Pk, 7.45pm
Athy Town AFC (idle)
Noel recruitment Premier Division
Sallins Celtic FC v Straffan AFC, Millbank, 7.30pm
Hill Mechanical & Electrical Division 2
Old Fort Celtic FC v Athy Town AFC, Ballyroan, 7.30pm
Saturday
KDFL Senior Division
Kildare Town AFC v Kilcullen AFC, Rathbride rd, 7pm
Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1
Moone Celtic FC v St. Anthonys Youths, Fortfield, 7pm
Coill Dubh AFC (Idle)
Hill Mechanical & Electrical Division 2
St. Anthonys Youths v Arlington FC, Kilcullen AW, 7pm
Clonmullion AFC (Idle)
Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 1 (All kick off 5pm)
Maynooth Town A v Leixlip United FC, Rathcoffey rd,
Rathangan AFC v Newbridge Town FC, Canal rd,
Celbridge Town AFC/Kilcock Celtic FC/Clane United FC (Idle)
Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 2 (All kick off 5pm)
Straffan AFC v Enfield Celtic FC, Lodge Park
Arlington FC v Monasterevin AFC, Castle Park
Kilcock Celtic FC B/Maynooth Town B (Idle)
Sunday
KDFL Senior Division
SPWFC v Kilcock Celtic FC, Clongorey, 11am
Ballycane Celtic FC v Clonmullion AFC, Ballycane, 2.00pm
Rathangan FC v Suncroft AFC, Canal rd, 11am
Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Clane United FC v Suncroft AFC, Doctors rd, 11am
Newbridge Hotspurs v Monastervin AFC, Sniggs Brogan Pk, 11am
Allenwood Celtic FC v Caragh Celtic FC, Killina rd, 11am
Arlington FC (Idle)
Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1
Castle Villa AFC v Newbridge United FC, Mullarney Pk, 2pm
Newbridge Hotspurs FC v Old Fort Celtic FC, Snigs Brogan Pk, 2pm
Arlington FC/Naas AFC (Idle)
Hill Mechanical & Electrical Division 2
Moone Celtic FC v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Fortfield Pk, 11am
Kildare Town AFC v Caragh Celtic FC, Rathbride rd, 11am
Monday
So Fresh Entertainment Womens Division
Enfield Celtic FC v Sallins Celtic FC, Enfield, 7pm
Rathangan AFC v Edenderry Town AFC, Canal rd, 7pm
Clane United FC v Allenwood Celtic FC, 7.30pm
Kilcullen AFC v Monasterevin AFC, Avondale, 7pm
