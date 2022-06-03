Green light for €1m extension to Kildare dental practice

FILE PHOTO
Kildare Co Council has granted permission for an estimated €1.1m extension to the Boyne Dental premises in Maynooth.
The permission allows for the partial demolition of existing residential structures and external storage structures on the site on the Dublin Road.
Also approved are internal alterations.
A change of use has been granted by the council from existing residential accommodation to use as a dental practice and associated accommodation.
A new part-one, part-two storey structure will have signage at the front.
There will also be alterations to the existing public footpath to the north of the site, according to construction industry database, Building Information Services.
The reply was made to a query put forward by Fine Gael councillor Brendan Weld at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting, which was held on Friday, June 3. File Pic
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.