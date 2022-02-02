Search

04 Feb 2022

Kildare company shortlisted at the inaugural Guaranteed Irish Business Awards

Kildare Company Shortlisted for Inaugural High Profile Award

Pic Supplied: Manguard Plus has been nominated in the Professional Services category

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

02 Feb 2022 10:29 AM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare company Manguard Plus (MP) has been shortlisted for an inaugural national award, it has been confirmed.

The security company is a finalist in the in the Professional Services section, in the first ever Guaranteed Irish Business Awards (GIBA) 2022, a highly prestigious award featuring companies all over the country.

A statement ahead of the GIBA said: "MCed by RTÉ’S Richard Curran, the first-ever business awards for Guaranteed Irish will recognise and reward the success and resilience of both homegrown and multinational businesses across various sector categories."

MP is one of 50 overall finalists, whittled down from hundreds of entries, and will compete with four other companies for the award.

Speaking on the announcement of the nomination, Managing Director of MP, Sean Hall, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be in the shortlist for this highly coveted award.

"We pride ourselves on our commitment to the values that the new GIBA recognises such as job creation, valuable contribution to the Irish economy and   dedication to ongoing community support."

He added:  “This nomination is a real endorsement of the service MP provides and I would like to pay tribute to our incredibly hard working team across all sections of MP and our loyal and valued clients: together they have made us what we are."

Brid O’Connell, CEO of Guaranteed Irish, also commented on the announcement, saying: "The calibre of entries for our first-ever awards was exceptional: the awards will recognise and celebrate the very best of local and international businesses that are registered in Ireland which support jobs, contribute to our communities, and showcase Irish provenance with pride."

"The time has come to celebrate the businesses in Ireland that genuinely strive to do the right thing and Guaranteed Irish is proud to champion those that are All Together Better."

Manguard Plus is the largest privately owned Irish security company in Ireland: it employs up to 1,000 people and is based in Newhall in Naas.

Further information about the GIBA can be found by clicking here.

Traders and local politicians call for re-think of cycle lanes in Newbridge town

PICTURES: Whitewater Fashion Fix - new spring looks from Carraig Donn

Top style at Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge

Exhibition in Kildare Library by artist and calligrapher Josephine Hardiman

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media