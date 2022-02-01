Search

01 Feb 2022

Exhibition in Kildare Library by artist and calligrapher Josephine Hardiman

An exhibit in the exhibition by Josephine Hardiman

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

01 Feb 2022 8:34 PM

Artist and calligrapher Josephine Hardiman is hosting a new exhibition at Kildare town library throughout February.

The event is part of Féile Bhríde 2022.

This exhibition features new, Illuminated pages, which are companion pieces to the existing calligraphy pages of The Book of Kildare.

This project was supported by Kildare County Council and Creative Ireland.

Josephine has thanked Kildare Library Services and Féile Bhríde for the opportunity to display her work.

Josephine said her work is inspired by landscape, nature, heritage and legends.

Check out Josephine's work on Instagram pages: ‘The Book of Kildare’ and  ‘Josephine Hardiman Art’.

