PICTURES: Whitewater Fashion Fix - new spring looks from Carraig Donn

Top style at Carraig Donn, Whitewater SC
Carraig Donn, at Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge, has a great selection of new-season styles to put some spring pep in your step.
Rowen Avenue Kirsty dress, €59; Soul layered necklace, €14.95; Soul black and gold earrings, €12.95; Soul mock croc black bag, €24.95
Pala D’Oro Frankie dress in pink print, €59.95; Soul layered necklace, €14.95; Soul black and gold earrings, €12.95
Pala D’Oro Sienna dress in pink animal print, €39.95; Pala D’Oro wrap coat in pink, €39.95; Soul gold chain, €20; Knight & Day hoop earrings, €24.95
Rowen Avenue Ruffle shirt in blue print, €39; Rowen Avenue Black stretch pants, €44; Pink shoulder bag, €34.95
Rowen Avenue Organza floral blouse, €39; Kelly & Grace Bengaline pants, €29.95; Soul chunky necklace €20
Rowen Avenue Arianna floral dress, €59; J’aime la Vie quilted side jacket, €69.95; Soul chunky necklace, €20
