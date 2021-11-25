Minister welcomes investment of €500,000 to K Leisure in Athy, County Kildare

A Deputy Minister with the Department of Food, Agriculture and the Marine has welcomed the investment of €500,000 to the K Leisure branch located in the town of Athy.

Fine Gael Deputy Martin Heydon TD made the announcement on his official Facebook page, where he explained: "The extension works to the Athy gym which will provide much needed space to the gym area are due to start in late 2021 and should be completed in early 2022."

"Recently all three K Leisure Facilities Newbridge, Naas and Athy received the National Quality Standard Outstanding Award for 2022."

He added that the K Leisure in Newbridge also won Overall Fitness Club of the Year 2022 at last week’s awards ceremony from Ireland Active.

"Congratulations to all involved," Deputy Heydon concluded.

Deputy Martin Heydon TD also praised the opening of the new Aldi store in Newbridge last week.

The Kildare-South politician said: "It's enhancing the retail offering in Newbridge, and the town has developed hugely as a centre for retail."

"The jobs provided by Aldi will also help boost the local economy, and it provides another option for them to shop elsewhere... it's just great to see it," he added.