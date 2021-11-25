Search

25 Nov 2021

Kildare animal shelter announces Christmas Fair 2021

Pic: photo-graphe via Pixabay

Reporter:

Reporter

A well-known animal shelter in County Kildare has announced its Christmas Fair for 2021.

The Kildare and West-Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWPSCA) took to its social media channels to announce the news.

The Fair will be held on Saturday December 4 between 11am and 4pm, and also on Sunday 5 December from 11am to 3pm.

It has been confirmed that it will take place at the Kilcullen Heritage Centre.

The KWWSPCA was founded in 1940 (initially as the Kildare SPCA) to help prevent and deal with cases of animal cruelty.

Run solely by volunteers, the Society is devoted to the rescue, care and re-homing of animals throughout the Kildare and West Wicklow region.

The group has no paid employees and is solely run by volunteers.

