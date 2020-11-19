Five@5 - The Kildare businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Every weekday at 5pm we'll highlight five Kildare businesses who are continuing to operate during Level 5 restrictions.

All businesses are allowed to operate a 'click and collect' service during the latest lockdown.

Let's all support these local companies and help to #KeepKildareInBusiness

McConnon Meats

Location: Rathangan

Did you know, you can order your meat directly from us by phone or email, and collect from our factory in Rathangan? Keep on eye our our new Facebook page to see weekly offers.

Click here to follow us on FACEBOOK. Phone: 045 528100



Tri Equestrian

Location: The Curragh

As an essential retailer, we will remain open during the current restrictions. If you can't come to us you can order online on our website or call our in-store sales team. Stay safe and we will see you all soon

Click here for our FACEBOOK page or our WEBSITE. Call: 045 435 020

Lynches Hardware

Location: Rathangan

During Level 5 of Covid restrictions, we are delighted to say that we are able to stay open, and business will continue as normal. We would ask kindly that if you are visiting our shop that you please wear a mask and adhere to the social distance rule. If you want to place an order you can message us on Facebook or call our shop on 045524101 and we can have your order ready for collection or we can deliver locally.

Click here for our FACEBOOK page. Call 045 524101.



Darchini Restaurant

Location: Rathangan

We hope you and your families are doing well and are healthy. We are open for takeaway and delivery. Due to Covid-19 current restrictions, we have decided to change our opening and closing times. They are below.

Monday-Thursday (Tuesday excl.): 4:30pm to 10pm

Tuesday: closed

Friday-Saturday: 4:30pm to 10:30pm

Sunday: 3pm to 9:30 pm

Please stay safe, wear masks and continue to practice social distancing.

Click here to find us on FACEBOOK or our WEBSITE. Call: 045 528 798







Cafe Continental



We are open for take away only for great coffee and lovely food including soups, sandwiches and lots more. Pop in and order or phone us 045 438 255 and collect! Stay safe and be kind to each other.

Click here to find us on FACEBOOK or call 045 438255.