Number of Kildare companies grows, according to CSO

Eighty three new enterprises were added to the list of county Kildare based companies in 2016, according to the Central Statistics Office release on the Business Demography of Ireland.

The CSO provided a breakdown of the numbers of active enterprises and newly birthed and ceased enterprises, classified by economic activity, employment size and legal form.

There were 10,397 active enterprises in 2016, compared to 10,314 in 2015, according to the figures — an increase of almost 1% (0.8). This was higher than the State figure of 0.48% and about mid table in increases.

Longford saw the biggest change with a 3% change followed by Cavan (2.5%) but there was a percentage drop in nine counties, including nearby Laois and Wicklow.

There was a 1.4% rise in Meath.

Overall in Kildare, the number of employees rose 2.5% or 1,156, to 46,516, compared to a 6.3% rise for the State, which saw 78,763 people added to staff numbers.

In percentage terms this was one of the lowest increases in the State.

In Kildare, over five years from 2011, the highest percentage employee increases were in professional, scientific and technical staff (up 81%) and in transport and storage employees (up 59%).

Construction employee numbers rose 50% over the five years to 5,139 with the numbers engaged (staff and self employed) up 40% to 6,755.

Accommodation and food employee numbers rose 27%.

Manufacturing employees rose 8,834 to 2.7%.