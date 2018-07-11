Kildare jobs roundup: who's hiring in the county this week?
Positive Care and Killeen Civil Engineering among the organisations hiring
Kildare jobs roundup
Who’s hiring across County Kildare this week? Check out the Leinster Leader recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Kildare.
Killeen Civil Engineering is hiring a purchasing officer and admin/accounts technician.
Positive Care has vacancies for residential unit managers, deputy managers, childcare leaders and social care workers.
Kilcock-based Eves Construction Ltd is currently recruiting a candidate with experience in purchasing and accounts/payroll.
Enfield Broiler Breeders Ltd is looking to hire general operatives.
Cloncad has vacancies for electricians and electrical supervisors.
Killina National School is inviting applications for the position of part-time school caretaker.
Bernard Kavanagh & Sons is looking to hire bus drivers in the Newbridge/Sallins area.
Larkin's Bar in Edenderry is hiring a qualified chef.
For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leinster Leader - out now!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on