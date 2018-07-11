Kildare jobs roundup: who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Kildare this week? Check out the Leinster Leader recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Kildare.

Killeen Civil Engineering is hiring a purchasing officer and admin/accounts technician.

Positive Care has vacancies for residential unit managers, deputy managers, childcare leaders and social care workers.

Kilcock-based Eves Construction Ltd is currently recruiting a candidate with experience in purchasing and accounts/payroll.

Enfield Broiler Breeders Ltd is looking to hire general operatives.

Cloncad has vacancies for electricians and electrical supervisors.

Killina National School is inviting applications for the position of part-time school caretaker.

Bernard Kavanagh & Sons is looking to hire bus drivers in the Newbridge/Sallins area.

Larkin's Bar in Edenderry is hiring a qualified chef.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leinster Leader - out now!