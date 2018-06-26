KILDARE JOBS ALERT: Exciting opportunities at Killeen Civil Engineering

A Laois based company is currently seeking to fill the following positions: Purchasing Officer and Admin/Accounts Technician. Check out the details below.



PURCHASING OFFICER

Responsibilities:

Supervise the Purchase Order process

Manage the search process for local suppliers of services, utilities, machinery and equipment

Develop creative solutions for cost reduction and continuous improvement of purchasing processes and procedures

Qualifications:

Previous Purchasing experience in the Construction (or related) industry essential

3-5 years experience in a similar role

Extensive knowledge of SAGE packages and Microsoft Office



ADMIN / ACCOUNTS TECHNICIAN

Responsibilities:

Assist in all aspects of accounts, payroll and general office admin

Qualifications:

AITI or similar qualification essential

Previous experience in the Construction (or related) industry an advantage

3-5 years experience in a similar role

Extensive knowledge of SAGE, Micropay and Microsoft Office

Experience in Revenue Returns



Both Positions:

Immediate Start

Salary Negotiable

Replies to info@killeencivilengineering.ie