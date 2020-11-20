In association with Kildare Local Enterprise Office
Five@5 - The Kildare businesses continuing to operate during lockdown
WE ARE SUPPORTING BUSINESSES ACROSS THE COUNTY WITH A NEW FIVE@5 LIST EVERY DAY #KeepKildareInBusiness
Every weekday at 5pm we'll highlight five Kildare businesses who are continuing to operate during Level 5 restrictions.
All businesses are allowed to operate a 'click and collect' service during the latest lockdown.
Let's all support these local companies and help to #KeepKildareInBusiness
Leodesign Prints
We provide printed ribbons and labels for commercial promotion. Large selection of Gift bags and personalised printed candles for all occasions. Contact Maria on 0831112957.
Click here to find us on FACEBOOK.
Cartridge Plus
Location: Dublin Road, Naas, W91AD99
IT & Electronics Sales and Service. Premises open to the public. Sales of printers and ink and toner cartridges,, cartridge refilling, printer amd laptop tepairs, stationery and office supplies.
Click here for our WEBSITE and FACEBOOK page.
Ben Kelly Photography
Location: Johnstown Business Centre, Naas
Photography and framed prints of locations in Naas and surrounding areas. Sales via our website.
Click here for our WEBSITE and FACEBOOK page.
Fleming Florist
Location: 32A South Main Street, Naas
Online florist offering delivery service and click and collect. Same day delivery service if ordered before 1pm.
Click here for our WEBSITE and FACEBOOK page.
Bargetrip.ie
Location: Grand Canal Harbour, Sallins, Co Kildare
Give a gift of a private cruise on the Grand Canal in 2021. An experience to look forward to, and every cruise is exclusive to your group! Departs from and returns to Sallins in Co Kildare. Voucher options available.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on