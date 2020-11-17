Five@5 - The Kildare businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Every weekday at 5pm we'll highlight five Kildare businesses who are continuing to operate during Level 5 restrictions.

All businesses are allowed to operate a 'click and collect' service during the latest lockdown.

Let's all support these local companies and help to #KeepKildareInBusiness

Baressential

Based in Athy, Baressential creates unique, 100% natural soaps and oils that are naturally nourishing for your skin. They are handmade using the traditional cold process method with raw plant oils, herbs, spices, mineral pigments and blended essential oils, and so mild that you can use them as part of your daily facial skincare routine. All ingredients are sourced ethically and sustainably and the stylish packaging is biodegradable.

Its range includes soap bars in delicious varieties such as Lavendar and Cedarwood; Lemongrass; Jasmine, Lime and Grapefruit and more; and the Be Kind range which includes Facial Beauty Serum and Coco Vert, Zingy Myrtle and Neroli Wood body oils. Individual soap bars and oils, or luxury gift sets available - perfect for Christmas presents.

Click here to follow Baressential on FACEBOOK or INSTAGRAM or shop online at its WEBSITE

Joys Alterations & Masks



Location: 83 New Caragh Court, Naas

For all your alterations and masks.

Find us here on FACEBOOK

Business Phone Number: (086) 3250408



Ladybird Driving School



Dun na Riogh, Naas, Co Kildare

Providing Pretest Lessons and EDT programmes all over Naas and Co. Kildare

Find us here on our WEBSITE or on FACEBOOK

Business Phone Number: 045256125



Ted Johnsons



Location: Monread Road, Naas

Retail store with DIY/hardware, paint depot, industrial and household maintenance, plumbing, pet care, PPE, workwear, hiking and fishing equipment, boating supplies, rainwear and footwear.

Open: 8am – 6pm – Monday – Friday, 9am- 6pm Saturday, Closed Sunday and Bank Holidays.

Large car park with free parking.

Click here to find us on our WEBSITE or FACEBOOK.

Tutty's Handmade Shoes

Location: Riverhouse Millbrook, Naas, Co. Kildare

Premises open by appointment only, sales by phone, delivery by post, collection from premises.

Click here to find us on FACEBOOK

PHONE (045) 876879