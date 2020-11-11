Five@5 - The Kildare businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Every weekday at 5pm we'll highlight five Kildare businesses who are continuing to operate during Level 5 restrictions.

All businesses are allowed to operate a 'click and collect' service during the latest lockdown.

Let's all support these local companies and help to #KeepKildareInBusiness

The Moat Theatre

Premises in Naas open for collection/takeaway only. Sales via our website, sales by phone, delivery by post, collection from premises. Please help us stay open by purchasing a voucher for future events or giving a donation to us. The Arts needs community support.



Website: www.moattheatre.com

Facebook Page

Phone Number: 045 883030



Baby Moments



Baby Moments have been selling online since 2006. We offer unique gifts for baby. A wide selection of personalised gifts and toys. Excellent customer service and fast delivery. Sales via our website, sales by phone, delivery by post, delivery by local drop off, collection from premises at Ladytown Business Park, Naas. Free gift with every order with a local address (Kildare).

Website: www.babymoments.ie

Facebook Page

Phone Number: 045 850998



Carousel Gifts

Gift shop for all occasions. Premises closed, sales via our website, sales by phone, delivery by post, collection from premises at the Monread Centre, Naas. Free delivery over €40, click and collect also an option.



Website: www.carouselgifts.ie

Facebook Page

Phone number: 086 4143055

Everyday Essentials

Everyday Essentials is a small independent business, focused on health, wellness and lifestyle! Everyday Essentials is a curated mix of essential items, self care products and lifestyle products to help your wellbeing! Lots of gorgeous gifting ideas. Sales via our website, delivery by post.

Website: www.everydayessentials.ie

Facebook Page

Phone Number: 083 8818756



Bun Bros

Serving EPIC burgers & fries from our premises in Naas. Premises open for collection/takeaway only, Sales via our website, Sales by phone, Collection from premises.

FAMILY DEAL

2 x Classic Burgers

2 x Kids Lil Bros

3 x Fries

plus drinks

All for €25

Website Address: https://bunbros.ie/menu/naas/

Facebook Page

Business Phone Number: 045 831800