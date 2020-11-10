In association with Kildare Local Enterprise Office
Five@5 - The Kildare businesses continuing to operate during lockdown
WE ARE SUPPORTING BUSINESSES ACROSS THE COUNTY WITH A NEW FIVE@5 LIST EVERY DAY #KeepKildareInBusiness
Every weekday at 5pm we'll highlight five Kildare businesses who are continuing to operate during Level 5 restrictions.
All businesses are allowed to operate a 'click and collect' service during the latest lockdown.
Let's all support these local companies and help to #KeepKildareInBusiness
Cosmos.ie
Location: Sallins
A one-stop-shop for web, SEO and social media marketing for your company.
Click here to find us on OUR WEBSITE or FACEBOOK
Jingles Boutique & Hat Hire
Location: 6 North Main Street Naas
Clothing, accessories and hat rental. Premises open by appointment only. Premises open for collection/takeaway only. Sales by phone, delivery by post or collection from premises.
Click here to find us on FACEBOOK or call us on 087 7111229.
Bun Bros
Location: 33a North Main Street, Naas
Serving EPIC burgers & fries from our premises in Naas. Premises open for collection/takeaway only. Order and pay via our website or over the phone and collect from premises
Click here to find us on our WEBSITE or FACEBOOK or call 045 831800
Lock 13 Brewpub
Location: Sallins
Lock 13 Brewpub is an award winning family pub based on the banks of the Grand Canal in the picturesque village of Sallins, Co. Kildare. We produce simple & tasty dishes from local suppliers matched with drinks made from our brewery, which created Kildares first ever Brewpub.
We are doing a Click & Collect service where all orders for food, beer, wine & kombucha can be placed at www.lock13.ie/store
Collection Times:
Fri & Sat 5pm-8.30pm
Sunday 2pm- 7.30pm
Monday 1pm- 6pm
Or call us from 3pm Friday to place your order.
Click here to find us on our WEBSITE or on FACEBOOK or call us on 045 850500.
Muttz for Cutz
Location: Unit 17, Wolf Tone Street, Naas, Kildare
Dog grooming. Premises open by appointment only.
