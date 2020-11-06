Five@5 - The Kildare businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Every weekday at 5pm we'll highlight five Kildare businesses who are continuing to operate during Level 5 restrictions.

All businesses are allowed to operate a 'click and collect' service during the latest lockdown.

Let's all support these local companies and help to #KeepKildareInBusiness

Aphrodite/3Direland Aesthetics

Location: Main Street, Clane

Aphrodite / 3DIreland is an award-winning clinic for all body/face non-surgical aesthetic treatments.

Click here for 3DLipoIreland or Aphrodite Clane on Facebook.

Click here for OUR WEBSITE.

Dmac Services Ltd

Location: W5C Ladytown Business Park, Naas, Co Kildare. W91 H314.

Offering affordable post solutions for SMEs.

Click here to find us ON FACEBOOK or our WEBSITE.

Emma by Jane

Location: Naas

Designing effortless jewellery to take you from day to night. Designed in Kildare by Jane and worn all over the world. We offer a click and collect service for Kildare customers.

Click here to find us on FACEBOOK or OUR WEBSITE.

Karma Hair Solutions

Location: Kildare town

Wig supplier and fitter. Also stocks bandanas, scarves and associated products.

Call 045 522634 or 087 4166025.

Click here to find us on FACEBOOK or our WEBSITE.





Lemongrass Fusion

Location: Abbey Street, Naas, Co Kildare

Asian fusion cuisine to go. Collections now available.

Click here to find us on FACEBOOK or on our WEBSITE.