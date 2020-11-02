Five@5 - The Kildare businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Every weekday at 5pm we'll highlight five Kildare businesses who are continuing to operate during Level 5 restrictions.

All businesses are allowed to operate a 'click and collect' service during the latest lockdown.

Let's all support these local companies and help to #KeepKildareInBusiness

Monasterevan Credit Union



Monasterevan Credit Union continues to operate as an essential services for our members, enabling them lodge to their savings and having access to lending facilities. Our offices are opened 5 days per week: Monday and Tuesday 9.30a.m. to 1.00; Closed Wednesday; Thursday and Fridays 9.30a.m. to 4.00p.m. and Saturdays 9.30a.m. to 1.00p.m.

The staff are also will be available by phone and email from 9.30am to 5.00p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday to deal with members queries and payments. We encourage members to pay their accounts by Debit Card where possible by phoning the office.

- We also have Online Banking, giving members access to their credit union account 24/7

- We now have the facility for members to transfer savings from their credit union account to their bank account and to pay bills, if registered. Please phone the office, or email, if you require a PIN for your account.

- We are still lending and are opening new member accounts. To apply for a loan/open a new acount please call our office (045525838) or email at info@monasterevancu.ie.

Members, we appreciate your co-operation and continued support at this time. STAY SAFE

Find us here ON FACEBOOK



Hanlon Concrete

Hanlon Concrete would like to advise all our valued customers that we remain open during the level 5 phase restrictions, albeit with the full range of safety measures in place for the protection of our staff and customers alike.

Please visit our FACEBOOK PAGE where we will keep you up to date, should there be any changes. We would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone less stress and continued safety during this period.

Kildare House Hotel

Unfortunately with level 5 restrictions we can no longer dine outdoors.

We want to THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts for your incredible support during these trying times. The good news is we will remain OPEN for takeaway 7 days for breakfast, lunch AND dinner.

Menu available on the below link. You can call us on 045520002 to order.

Stay safe & mind each other

Find us here on OUR WEBSITE or FACEBOOK

Damien Kelly Photography

Landscape photographer based in Rathangan, Co Kildare. I produce and sell Irish landscape prints from my Etsy shop and from my website. Many are well known landmarks from around Ireland. These would make great presents if you have friends and family living abroad. It brings a little bit of home to those you love.

Find me here on FACEBOOK.



McGreals Pharmacy, Newbridge

We will remain open to serve our local community and our dedicated team will ensure you receive your essential medicine supplies.

The health and safety of our patients, customers and team members remains our priority and we will continue to operate to the highest safety standards.

A free delivery service is available on request.

Find us here on FACEBOOK.



