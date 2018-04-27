PICTURES: Ladies Day style at Punchestown Racecourse on Friday

Eimear Cassidy from Drogheda was crowned the Punchestown Bollinger Best Dressed winner for 2018 at the Kildare racecourse on Ladies Day today.

She wins an all-expenses trip to the Bollinger estate in France. Model Aoife Walsh was in charge of picking the most stylish lady.

Meanwhile, punters packed the racecourse for the biggest day of the annual festival, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar even dropped by to chat to some owners and trainers.

PICTURES: MICHAEL CHESTER

