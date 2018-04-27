Louth air hostess is crowned Punchestown Bollinger Best Dressed Lady 2018

Drogheda air hostess Eimear Cassidy is the Punchestown Bollinger Best Dressed winner for 2018.

Her chic navy dress was bought in a Boutique in Boston, she teamed it with a Suzanne Ryan Millinery hat, and customised Penneys shoes.

A speechless Eimear (32) was very emotional after she emerged victorious. "I can't get over this, because this is my first proper race. I went to Cheltenham once but this is my Irish race", she told the Leader.

The lucky lady has won a VIP trip for two to the private Bollinger estate and its new Champagne libraries in France. An overnight stay in the beautiful historic town of Reims. Michelin dining and luxury overnight stay in Paris, and private chauffeur and Champagne lunch experience.

Last year, local lady Ann Marie Phelan from Newbridge won the coveted prize.

