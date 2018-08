Members of the Higgins, Hennessy, Mather and Costello families from Naas at the Papal Mass in the Phoenix Park last Sunday

Ardclough GAA Clubman and Celbridge resident Séamus Ó Mídheach was back in Croke Park as Festival of Families World Meeting of Families Volunteers Manager. Séamus previously worked for The GAA and Croke Park for 37 years.

The O'Brien family from Donore attending the mass in the Phoenix Park

Meiread Ashe, Allen, at the WMOF event in Croke Park

Claire Rudd enjoying the Festival of Families event in Croke Park

Pope Francis celebrating Mass at the Phoenix Park. Picture: Maxwells

Brenda Whelan with her husband and son at Croke Park

Naas historian Liam Kenny with Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster, at the WMOF media centre

Jean Roche and Monica Healion, departing for the Papal Mass from Naas. Picture: John Rapple

The Shaughnessey and Hennessy families, departing Naas for Sunday's Papal Mass. Picture: John Rapple

Anne and Larry Breen, getting the bus to the Phoneix Park from Naas. Picture: John Rapple

Stan and Bernadette Hickey, leaving Naas for the Papal Mass on Sunday. Picture: John Rapple