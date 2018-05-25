PHOTO GALLERY: Former rugby player's home overlooking Blessington Lakes for sale for €470k

Pine Lodge at Brittonstown, Blessington, Co. Wicklow is an impressive five bedroom detached dormer bungalow.

Located in the heart of the garden county on an expansive elevated site of circa 0.88 acres, Pine Lodge was built as the dream home for an internationally renowned songstress of stage and TV, has since been the home of a well-loved Irish international rugby player / TV pundit, and is the family home of its current owners.

"Driving along the lake Pine Lodge stands out as something special. Turning onto the mature and sweeping driveway it is immediately obvious the home and location is quite unique, from the mature trees enveloping the driveway, to the dramatic unspoilt views of the lakes and surrounding countryside, coupled with the large maintained open space surrounding the home," said the selling agents, Sherry FitzGerald O'Reilly.

"The entrance hall is spacious with elegant double doors leading to a generous sitting room overlooking the lakes and countryside. Filled with natural light the house incorporates elements of Mediterranean design throughout, reflected in the interior and exterior curves and arches, large wooden staircase, use of light hard wood flooring and large bright open plan living spaces."

The ground floor incorporates a large kitchen/breakfast room with a modern wood burning stove with access to the conservatory. Three generous double bedrooms, a bathroom, bedroom/office, gym room and large utility room complete the ground floor.

Upstairs incorporates the master bedroom with en-suite and a large attractive L shape room, currently configured as a lounge/dining room capturing the full extent of the lake views.

The house is surrounded by three landscaped gardens, stocked with mature low maintenance trees and shrubs and the property boasts a rather significant area of unspoilt mature woodland adjoining the house.

Pine Lodge represents a wonderful opportunity to acquire a home combining incredible space, style, character and contemporary country feel, a short distance from Dublin city centre, on well-established public transport routes and surrounded by a wealth of wonderful local family and recreational amenities.

Surrounds and Amenities

Pine Lodge is 8 minutes to Blessington Town Centre, 20 mins to Naas and 40 mins to Dublin City centre. It is a short walk to the Dublin Bus 65 route bus stop with direct routing to Dublin city centre via Terenure, Rathmines and St. Stephens Green.

There are abundant recreational facilities in the surrounds including rugby, soccer, GAA all-weather pitches and running track, golf, fishing, indoor bowling, rowing and sailing, swimming pool, gym, horse riding, tennis and water-sports. Glendalough is less than 20 minutes away.

A 10 minute walk brings you to Tulfarris Golf, Country Club and Hotel, a further 10 minute walk brings you to the Blessington lakes golf club. In the opposite direction 10 minutes brings you to Poulaphouca House, Russborough House and gardens are also nearby.

The house is serviced by very high speed broadband (Fibre To The Home) which has the all capacity required for permanent home working and to meet the needs of a growing family.

Television is provided by satellite but could be easily transferred to a fibre provider by the new owners.

The house is on a local private mains water scheme and has a fully functioning and certified on-site septic tank for waste treatment.

