KILDARE WEATHER: All you need to know about Met Éireann's weekend forecast

Met Éireann is forecasting a weekend of fine weather with prolonged sunny spells and rising temperatures. The temperatures could reach the mid-twenties by Saturday and Sunday as the entire country basks in late MAy sunshine.

Friday will start with some nice early sunshine will extend through the afternoon with a slight risk of thickening cloud and showers in some parts in the evening. Most of these will be confined to the east coast.

Friday night will see scattered showers gradually moving westwards in a moderate northeast breeze, although we are set for another relatively mild night with lowest temperatures 8 to 12 degrees.

Saturday will begin with a mix of cloud and hazy sunshine through the day, all in a moderate to fresh easterly breeze. Once again though some showers will move in off the Irish Sea through the evening, turning heavy and possibly thundery across parts of south and east Leinster later. Spot flooding is possible towards nightfall, but during the afternoon sun, highest temperatuers will range from 17 to 21 degrees.

Met Éireann says the weather is "becoming even warmer over the coming days as Continental air continues to feed in across Ireland."

They forecast a lot of dry, bright weather generally with light to moderate easterly breezes. Saturday night will be mild and close with fairly widespread showers. Some of the showers will be heavy and possibly thundery, especially across the southern half of the country.

Sunday is again set to be warm and humid with highest temperatures typically ranging 18 to 22 or 23 degrees, warmest across the Midlands and northern areas. There could be some scattered showers early on but they will tend to become more isolated with spells of sunshine through the day, all in near calm wind conditions. Thundery showers may move in across eastern counties around nightfall.

The outlook suggests the sun will stay around next week with the national forecaster expecting "very warm" conditions on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid twenties generally.

Those days will be "mostly dry and sunny with light easterlies."