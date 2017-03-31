Deaths in Kildare - March 31, 2017

Helen Campbell (née Conroy) - Prussia Street, Stoneybatter/Leixlip

Campbell (nee Conroy), (Leixlip and formerly of Prussia Street, Dublin) March 29, (peacefully) in the excellent care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Helen, beloved wife of the late Tommy and dear mother of Senan, Tommy and Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother John, daughter-in-law Eva, grandson Wayne, great-granddaughter Izabella, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Friday evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Saturday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Charlie Hatch - Loughminane Green, Kildare Town/Ballyfermot, Dublin

Late of Ballyfermot, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his wife Marian, daughter Lisa, son Alan, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, son-in-law Mark, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Removal on Friday, 31st March, to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin arriving for Funeral Service at 11 o'clock. No flowers please.

Kathleen (Kitty) McGuire (née O’Neill) - Leixlip/Lisburn, Antrim

McGuire (née O’Neill), (Leixlip and formerly of Lisburn, Antrim and Nottingham) March 29, (peacefully) Kathleen (Kitty), beloved wife Michael (Mickey) (formerly of Rossport Co. Mayo) and dear mother of Michael and Ambrose. Kitty will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, grandchildren Jack, Oran, Hannah and Clare, daughters-in-law Maria and Deirdre, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at home on Friday evening (31st. March) between 5pm and 7pm with removal on Saturday morning (April 1) to St. Charles Borromeo Church, Confey, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip.

John (Jack) O'Toole - Kilmore, Enfield/Kildare

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar surrounded by his family. Loving husband of Kathy and dear father of Bernadette (Holton), Paula (Cahalan), Karen (McGrath) and John. Sadly missed by his family, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, 11 grandchildren, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at William Ryan and Sons F/Home, Church St., Kilcock on Saturday 1st from 5pm-9pm. Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm in St. Mary's Church, Broadford followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Una (Winifred) Ryan (née McNamara) - Langton Park, Newbridge/Tulla, Clare/Swords

Ryan AN (nee McNamara), Una (Winifred), Langton Park, Newbridge and late of Tulla, Co. Clare and Swords - March 30 (peacefully) in her 96th year in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving son Eamonn, daughter-in-law Genevieve, grandchildren Dermot, Fergus, Clodagh, Conor, Lorcan and Orna, niece Monica, granddaughters-in-law Sarah and Natalie, grandson-in-law Kenneth, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Bridget (Delia) Walsh (née Mullane) - Hortland, Donadea/Enfield

Walsh nee Mullane Bridget (Delia), Hortland, Donadea, Naas, Co. Kildare, March 30, peacefully at Connolly Hospital surrounded by her family, wife of the late John, deeply regretted by her sons John and Ken, daughters Carol, Majella and Paula, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Delia's remains will be reposing at her family home tomorrow, Friday evening, from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm and on Saturday from 12 Midday with removal at 5.15pm to St. Coca's Church, kilcock arriving at 5.45pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Newtown Cemetery.

