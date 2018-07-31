More Electric Picnic entertainment announced

Body&Soul has unveiled its programme for the much beloved Electric Picnic Body&Soul Village, located right at the heart of Stradbally Hall the home of the Picnic.

Gracing the Body&Soul Stage - famed as a platform for the brightest rising stars - will be electro-pop multi-instrumentalist Youngr, British-folk subverter Hak Baker, the bold and eccentric Ruby Empress, 5 piece Indie-Disco band The Modern Strangers, the hauntingly wistful David Keenan, soulful and honest Lilla Vargen, infectious irish indie-punk band Pillow Queens, Norwegian pop-proponent Gundelach, the dreamy and progressive Halo Maud, jazz-inflected and soulful Oscar Jerome, and lush pop-rock from The Brummies form just part of the musical smorgasbord on offer at the centre of the B&S Village.

Debuting its first year at the Earthship Stage is Fat Puppy, an evening of queer delights curated by Today FM’s Kate Brennan Harding that combines hilarious cabaret from Spice Bag, warm welcomes from Fat Puppy madames Chantal, Miss Tri Deli and Miss Covfefe and live performances and DJ sets while members of The Naughty Party fuse body positivity, politics and bangin’ tracks.

Expect your favourite house party vibes combined with underground queer scene freshness, something to get you prepped for a Body&Soul classic: Sunday’s epic Mother closing party. Friday night will see dub-extraordinaires SUBconscious take over the evening’s festivities with acts like Parly B, Bobofunk and Will Softly. Elsewhere the soulful Erica Cody, richly lyrical Junior Brother, experimental electronics from SYLK and indie-punk from The Clockworks will join a rich mix of Ireland’s best alternative sounds on the uniquely woven Earthship.

A consistent hub of incredible A/V and ear-bending acts, the Peace Pagoda: presented by Algorithm lights up with kraut-rock experimentalist Davy Kehoe, the gorgeously atmospheric Maria Somerville, multimedia artist, DJ and producer Dreamcycles, and longtime DIP DJ Enda Rowan under new producing moniker Soft Stone. Expect an array of mood-lifting sets from Cáit (DIP), Melly (Major Problems), R. Kitt, Sarah Rossney, Wastefellow and many more.

Ever the advocate for the country’s newest artists, The Bandstand returns for 2018 with showcases from H&G Creations featuring Reveller, Jus Damien and PrYmary Colours and Dublin Digital Radio with Club Comfort, Cathy Flynn and a unique sound piece. Lyricist Trick Mist, audio visual exponents Generic People and boundary bashing DJs Phraktal will take attendees on a sonic journey of discovery alongside plenty of other aural treats across the weekend.

Back for its third outing is The Haunt, an ethereal dancehall filled with bygone beats and spectral beings. Harking back to a time when the gramophone was king, the eerie strains of blues and jazz will entice dancers to join an antique ball that promises to thrill. Returning from an enlightening maiden voyage at Body&Soul Festival, Native Space’s Living Lab will show us what sustainable innovation looks like in 2018.

Village favourites like the Flying Machine Café and the Hurly Burly will sling fresh sounds and performances alongside delicious, ethically-sourced food while the roots-infused programme of Natasha’s Living Food Emporium accompanies a delicious menu of veggie, vegan and fermented treats.

Those looking to steal moments of rest and relaxation should book in to the Immerse Spa Experience for an indigenous seaweed bath or wood fired hot tub, guaranteed to rejuvenate the most weary of limbs. A workshop or treatment or the Zen Gardens will stretch the muscles and calm the mind with a range of options from high-flying AcroYoga to peaceful, cello-accompanied yoga with the talented Yocella.

This is one adventure that will linger on in your imagination, so make a date at the Body&Soul Village, right in the beating heart of the Picnic.

Body&Soul Stage:

Bad Bones / Barq / Bitch Falcon / Bon Voyage / Daithí / David Keenan / Fontaines D.C. / Gundelach / James Canty / Halo Maud / Hak Baker / Hvmmingbyrd / LAOISE / Lilla Vargen / O Emperor / Oscar Jerome / Orchid Collective / Paddy Hanna / Pillow Queens / ROE / R.S.A.G. / Ruby Empress / Ryan Vail / Sleep Thieves / Slow Place Like Home / Soulé / Super Extra Bonus Party / The Blue Notes / The Brummies / The Modern Strangers / Tracy Bruen / YOUNGR

Earthship Stage:

1000 Beasts / Baba / Beauty Sleep / Blackbird and Crow / Bobofunk / Bobby Basil / Dreaming of Jupiter / DJ Eamonn Barrett / Elaine Malone / Erica Cody / Fat Puppy / Happy Alone. / Jah Monk / Jazz Jam / Junior Brother / Kate Brennan Harding / Luka Palm / Mother DJs / Munky / Naughty Party / Parly B / Proper Micro NV / Rub a Dub Hi-Fi / Spice Bag / Soul Badger / Susie Q / SYLK / The Clockworks / Turf Softies / Will Softly / Worries Outernational

Peace Pagoda: presented by Algorithm:

AGorilla / Baz Hickey / Cáit / Davy Kehoe / Dream~Cycles / Melly / Maria Somerville / Neil Flynn / No Place Like Drone / Now You're Swingin' / R. Kitt / Rob Le Nan / Sarah Rossney / Soft Stone / Wastefellow / Zvuku

The Bandstand:

Aine Duffy / As Humans / BIRDWOMAN / Cantina Bop / Cathy Flynn / Ciaran Moran / Club Comfort / Dreaming of Jupiter / Dublin Digital Radio / Generic People / H&G Creations / Jus Damien / Justyna Koss / Little One / Ophelia / Phraktal / PrYmary Colours / Reveller / Rosa Nutty / Supagreen Sound Machine / Tanjier / Trick Mist / VJ Jackson / Zapho

Body&Soul’s original ethos is one that creates a space apart from the norm, where great ideas are exalted alongside great parties and the holistic arts have equal standing with the prodigious musicians. In this lusciously adorned enclave filled with daring art and natural amphitheatres festival-goers can challenge what it means to celebrate, and work out their dancing shoes while experiencing moments of wonder.