Defence Forces members serving in South Lebanon and Syria send St Patrick's Day messages home
Defence Forces members serving on missions overseas
Members of the Defence Forces serving in South Lebanon and Syria have sent a St Patrick's Day message home to all of their families and friends.
Thosein the video include Kilkenny hurler Lt Paul Murphy, Comdt Ken Sheehan whose wife is working as a nurse in front line services tackling Covid-19 and the Officer Commanding each unit.
The video includes (in order of appearance): at 5 seconds Lt Col Robert Hurley - Officer Commanding, 115 Infantry Battalion, IRISHPOLBATT, UNIFIL, South Lebanon.
At 36 seconds: Comdt Ken Sheehan - Staff Officer, 115 Infantry Battalion, IRISHPOLBATT, UNIFIL, South Lebanon.
At 57 seconds: Lt Paul Murphy - PIO, 115 Infantry Battalion , IRISHPOLBATT, UNIFIL, South Lebanon.
At 1 Minute 7 seconds: Lt Col Oliver Dwyer, Officer Commanding, Force Reserve Company, UNDOF, Camp FAOUAR, Syria.
