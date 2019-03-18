WATCH: Great scenes from St Patrick's Day Parades in Newbridge, Monasterevin and Clane

Leinster Leader photographer Tony Keane was on hand on Sunday to capture the magic and fun of St Patrick's Day parades in Newbridge, Monasterevin and Clane - can you spot yourself in the parade or in the crowds?

See more:

Pictures from the Newbridge parade

Pictures from the Monasterevin parade

Pictures from the Clane parade

Our St Patrick's Day parades coverage 2019 is courtesy of Hanlon Concrete.