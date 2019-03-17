Sponsored by Hanlon Concrete
PICTURES: Monasterevin St Patrick's Day Parade
School protesters march alongside St Patrick's Day floats
Students and parents protesting against the delay in the construction of a new school building for the town's St Paul's Secondary School were among the marchers in this year's Monasterevin St Patrick's Day Parade.
The parade was the focal point of a day of family fun in the town, which included a duck race and craft market.
For more photos from parades across Kildare, see next Tuesday's Leinster Leader.
PICTURES: TONY KEANE
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on