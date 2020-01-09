WATCH: Naas schoolgirls talk about makeup project at BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2020
Girls from Naas Community College looked at makeup quality and cost
Three girls from Naas Community College brought their project which looks at the cost and quality of make-up to the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition this week.
Mutiat Adebayo, Sarah Shanfrezan and Qistina Syazulifah's project is called 'Makeup cost and makeup quality'. They looked at the correlation between the cost of cosmetics and their quality, focusing on a wide range of brands and the chemicals they contain.
Eleven Kildare schools are represented at this year's Young Scientist, which runs all this week.
Read also: READ MORE KILDARE STORIES HERE
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on