WATCH: Naas schoolgirls talk about makeup project at BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2020

Three girls from Naas Community College brought their project which looks at the cost and quality of make-up to the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition this week.

Mutiat Adebayo, Sarah Shanfrezan and Qistina Syazulifah's project is called 'Makeup cost and makeup quality'. They looked at the correlation between the cost of cosmetics and their quality, focusing on a wide range of brands and the chemicals they contain.

Eleven Kildare schools are represented at this year's Young Scientist, which runs all this week.