Kildare schools competing in BT Young Scientist 2020 in the RDS tomorrow

Eleven Kildare schools will show off their fantastic and unique science projects at this week’s BT Young Scientist 2020, which kicks off tomorrow Wednesday, 8 January, in the RDS in Dublin.

Hot topics selected for this year's exhibition from Kildare include if high speed rail is possible for Ireland, if there is a link between kidney stones and high levels of calcium in water and why do females drop out of sport earlier than males?

The schools which have been selected to represent Co Kildare in the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2020 include: Naas Community College, Patrician Brothers Secondary School in Newbridge, Newbridge College, Scoil Mhuire Community School in Clane, Coláiste Naomh Mhuire, Clongowes Wood College, Celbridge Community School, Maynooth Education Campus, Coláiste Lorcáin, St Wolstan’s Community School, and Gael Cholaiste Chill Dara.

The Kildare students make up part of the 550 finalists who will represent their school and community at the 2020 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

Selected from over 1,800 entries, these projects represent 244 schools across 31 counties.

The BT Young Scientist competition runs from Wednesday, 8 January until Saturday, 11 January when the winners in the respective categories will be announced.