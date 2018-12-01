WATCH: Naas boy Leo Javaherian charms the nation on Late Late Toy Show

12-year-old Naas schoolboy Leo Javaherian charmed television viewers across Ireland on last Friday night's Late Late Toy Show.

Leo sang a few bars of the festive classic We Wish You A Merry Christmas, while accompanying himself on the keyboard, and gave the audience a big thumbs up before hugging host Ryan Tubridy.

He also cracked Tubs - and the audience - up with a joke and a cheeky smile.

Several youngsters from Kildare featured on the show, including David Lane from Newbridge, Cillian and Lara Gleeson from Celbridge and toy tester Lily-Mae, who took on Ryan with her sharp karate moves.

Don't mess with 7 year old Lily-Mae from Kildare.#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/tqoE5h3WXC — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 30, 2018