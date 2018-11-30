Two day Christmas Cottage Market planned for Newbridge this weekend

Newbridge Cottage Market will take place this Saturday and Sunday at the Town Hall.

The monthly one-day market has been extended to two days so shoppers can take advantage of all the festive treats on offer. The Christmas Cottage Market will feature over 35 stalls of local food and craft, filled with gift ideas for all ages.

The market will open from 10am to 4pm this Saturday, December 1, and from 11am to 5pm on Sunday, December 5. All are welcome and there is no entry charge. The Cottage Market is run by two local volunteers, Deirdre Lane and Evonne Boland.