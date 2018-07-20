WATCH: Shock as snake found in Naas garden

Snakes alive!

St Patrick didn’t banish all of the slithery critters from these parts.

Because one turned up recently in the back garden of a family home in the Morrell area of Naas.

A man was playing with his infant son when he noticed a light brown coloured snake in the the grass at the end of the garden.

“At first I thought it might be a fake but then it moved. My concern was for my son who was in the garden and I saw it moving towards the garden shed. It was worried it might go under the shed so I got a bucket, placed it on the ground ahead of it and sort of directed the snake towards it using a rake. The snake wrapped itself around the rake but I shook it off into the bucket and put a lid on it.”

In the meantime, his wife contacted Naas gardai for advice about what to do or who to contact and they arrived and the took the metre long reptile away along with the bucket and lid.

The snake is now residing in a reptile display centre in Kilkenny.

“The garda I spoke to said it was the first time in 20 years he’d gotten a call about a snake.”

Since then the family have learned that their visitor is a corn snake, which is not really poisonous but can bite if cornered.

According to Wikipedia it subdues its prey by constriction.

It was apparently malnourished and was most likely a pet that had been free for some time, most likely after escaping or being released.

READ ALSO: Buzzard who survived slurry pit fall rescued by Kildare Animal Foundation