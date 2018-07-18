Buzzard who survived slurry pit fall rescued by Kildare Animal Foundation

It was Saturday evening and the phone rang. On the other end was a gentleman with concern in his voice. He had just pulled a buzzard from a slurry pit.

He had seen the young male struggling in the pit and just couldn’t leave him there. It was a very brave but dangerous thing to do as the dangers of a slurry pit are huge. The fumes alone could knock you unconscious.

He placed the bird in a chicken coop to recover from the ordeal.

The man himself is based in Galway, so we called our friends at Galway SPCA to see if they could assist. We have both helped each other out on numerous occasions in the past and asking for help is never a problem.

Emma went to see the bird and found him in decent shape and lively but covered in slurry.

The next day transport was arranged for the bird to be transferred to us in Kildare.

The youngster arrived in good spirits but was very, very smelly.

We gave him some fluids and medications, and left him to rest overnight. The following morning, we deemed him fit enough to be washed.

It was a very careful and delicate process to wash his feathers clean. He was then dried under a heat lamp.

He will need a few more washes before he is fully cleared. He will then go into an aviary to build his strength before returning to Galway for release.

People working all together makes such a difference to animals

We must add that it is wonderful to help wildlife and any other animals, but please do think of your own safety too and make sure you have help and are not putting yourself or others in danger.

Open Day

We had a wonderful day at our Open Day and would like to thank each and every one for coming. It was a tremendous success with everyone in great form and supporting the shelter.

We would like to say a special thanks to all our wonderful volunteers who put in lots of demanding work in the weeks prior and on the day, as well as the week following it.

Kildare Animal Foundation, located outside Kildare town, is a voluntary organisation that provides a safe haven for neglected or abused animals. Tel: 045 522929, email info@animalfoundation.ie All donations welcome.