WATCH: Defibrillator demonstration 'everybody should be able to do'
Important live saving skill
WATCH the video above where Derek Phelan gave a demonstration on how to use a defibrillator at the Laois Defibrillator Database Launch on August 2.
He said training is essential, defibrillators only work alongside CPR and he urged any clubs or businesses who have a defibrillator to get proper training and have the defibrillator somewhere that is easily accessible.
Kildare has a huge number of local community defibrillator groups who are offering training to those who want to get involved.
