WATCH: Defibrillator demonstration 'everybody should be able to do'

WATCH the video above where Derek Phelan gave a demonstration on how to use a defibrillator at the Laois Defibrillator Database Launch on August 2.

He said training is essential, defibrillators only work alongside CPR and he urged any clubs or businesses who have a defibrillator to get proper training and have the defibrillator somewhere that is easily accessible.

Kildare has a huge number of local community defibrillator groups who are offering training to those who want to get involved.

