These Kildare top racing yards will open their doors for Curragh Thoroughbred Trail

The details of the racing yards taking part in this year's Curragh Thoroughbred Trails have just been announced.

As part of the Longines Champions Weekend raceday at the Curragh Racecourse on Sunday, September 16, punters will get the chance to look behind the scenes at the establishments of several of the county's top racing trainers, stud farms, RACE and the Irish National Stud.

A trail tour costs €20 (or €45 with combined raceday ticket), with buses leaving from the Curragh Racecourse at 9.30am on the morning in question.

The Curragh Thoroughbred Trail, supported by Horse Racing Ireland Ownership, will give racing fans the opportunity to visit the yards of Adrian Keatley, Willie McCreery, Michael Halford, Tracy Collins, Johnny Murtagh, Robbie McNamara, Dick Brabazon, Brendan Duke and James Nash in addition to meeting Dermot Weld and John Oxx out on the famous Curragh gallops. The world-famous Irish National Stud, Kildangan Stud, Sycamore Lodge Equine Hospital, Anglesey Lodge Equine Hospital and Racing Academy and Centre of Education (RACE) are also included in the trails.



Each trail will be accompanied by an expert guide, including former jockeys Warren O’Connor and Gordon Power and former trainers Sandra Hughes and Jim Kavanagh, in addition to Sally Carroll and David Murphy. Participants will enjoy complimentary breakfast at the Curragh, sponsored by Horse Racing Ireland Ownership.



Derek McGrath, CEO of the Curragh Racecourse, commented: “The Thoroughbred Trail is a fantastic opportunity for visitors to see behind the scenes of the Curragh and to experience areas not normally accessed by the public. We are hugely grateful to the support of the trainers, studs and other facilities who are opening their doors as the Thoroughbred Trail is an integral part of Longines Irish Champions Weekend.”



Longines Irish Champions Weekend features the QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes on Saturday September 15, and the Comer Group International Irish St. Leger at the Curragh on Sunday September 16, together with four other Group One races over the two days.



Book admission to the races and trail online at www.irishchampionsweekend.ie.



Trail Options

1: DK Weld, Tracy Collins and Irish National Stud

2: John Oxx, Brendan Duke, Anglesey Lodge Equine Hospital

3: Michael Halford, Kildangan Stud

4: Johnny Murtagh, RACE, Sycamore Lodge Equine Hospital

5: Willie McCreery, James Nash, Dick Brabazon

6: Adrian Keatley, Robbie McNamara, RACE

The Curragh Thoroughbred Trail visiting Michael Halford's yard last year. Picture: Inpho